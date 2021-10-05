Clear
Joan Lavon (Giles) Clayton, 73

Joan Lavon (Giles) Clayton, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021.

On March 29, 1948 she was born to Joseph William and Lois Lavon (Preston) Giles in Mount Moriah, Missouri.
Joan married Otto Clayton, he precedes her in death.
For 28 years, she was a dispatcher at the St. Joseph Communications Center.
Joan was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police NWMO Lodge 3. More than anything she enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren and watching them play sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Terry Clayton; daughter, Michelle Lynn Clayton; grandsons, Jacob Ryan Clayton and David Lee Burns; brothers, George William “Butch” Giles and Gordon Leslie “Bub” Giles.
Survivors include her children, Deborah “Annie” Clayton and Mark Clayton (Jessica) of St. Joseph, Missouri, Suzan Day (Wayne) of Holden, Missouri; grandchildren, Preston Sparks, Zakery Clayton, Brennan Howe, Josie Day, Trenton Day; great-grandson, Liam Clayton; sisters, Betty Lieffring (Chuck) of Faucett, Missouri, Carol Brickey (Larry) of Mound City, Missouri, Sue Miller (Steve) of Columbia, Missouri, June Buntin (Bruce) of Clarksdale, Missouri; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Giles of Brimson, Missouri; brothers, Marvin Giles of Mount Moriah, Missouri, Jim Giles of Dyersburg, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Joan Clayton Memorial Fund at First Option Bank.

