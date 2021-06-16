Joan Lefler Griggs, 83, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.

She was born October 6, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John and Thurley Lefler.

On June 20, 1957 Joan married Jerry Lee Griggs. In 2001, Joan and Jerry moved to The Villages in Florida. He preceded her in death in July 2004.

She was a 1956 graduate of Central High School. Joan graduated in 1971 from Hillyard Votech Nursing, then began work as a nurse’s aid at the St. Joseph Hospital. As an LPN, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Methodist Hospital, with the Kansas City Nurse Agencies and as a Neonatal Intensive Care nurse at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri. After moving to Florida and receiving her Florida Nursing License, she worked at Lady Lake Specialty Care before retiring.

Joan was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi chapter of St. Joseph. While in Florida, she was a Red Hatter, and a Village Cheerleader.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kathy and Jackie; and granddaughter, Holly Marie Griggs.

Survivors include children, Scott Griggs (Melissa Bethurem) of Boris D Arc, Missouri, Tammy Griggs-Worley (Brian) of Social Circle, Georgia, Stacy Griggs (Jennifer) of Bixby, Oklahoma, Stan Griggs (Stephanie) of Raytown, Missouri; grandchildren, Heather Walker (Mike), Haley Swearengin (Taylor), Tyler Griggs (Lona), Anna Griggs, and Brooke Doll (Zach); and great-grandchildren, Beau Griggs, Izik and Jaramiah Walker.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.