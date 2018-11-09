Clear

Joan Shifrin Weaver, 59, Maryville, Missouri

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 1:08 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Joan Shifrin Weaver
1958-2018

Joan Shifrin Weaver, 59, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.
She was born December 22, 1958 in Kansas City, Missouri to Alexander and Elizabeth (Hutton) Shifrin.
Joan enjoyed reading, music, singing, helping others and loved dogs. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ruth Shifrin.
Survivors include sons, Eldon Campbell III, Alexander Weaver (Ashely); grandchildren, Haley and Benjamin Weaver; sisters, Edith, Judy, Jean and Diane Shifrin; nephew, Sam Shifrin (Jenna); and niece, Sabina Shifrin.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events