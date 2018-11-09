Joan Shifrin Weaver

1958-2018

Joan Shifrin Weaver, 59, Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018.

She was born December 22, 1958 in Kansas City, Missouri to Alexander and Elizabeth (Hutton) Shifrin.

Joan enjoyed reading, music, singing, helping others and loved dogs. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Ruth Shifrin.

Survivors include sons, Eldon Campbell III, Alexander Weaver (Ashely); grandchildren, Haley and Benjamin Weaver; sisters, Edith, Judy, Jean and Diane Shifrin; nephew, Sam Shifrin (Jenna); and niece, Sabina Shifrin.

The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.