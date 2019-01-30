Joann's Obituary

Joann Irene Stewart 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday January 28, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born June 18, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a first generation American as her parents Stanley and Anita Salata, who preceded her in death were born in Poland. She graduated from St. Stanislaus and Benton high school class of 1952. She enjoyed a long career in bookkeeping, accounting & credit management. She was a former member of St. James Catholic Church, and enjoyed Pinochle and bowling. Joann was preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren: Demetria and Robert White, and brother, Tom J. Salata. She is survived by daughters, Georgi Stewart, and Kathy R. (K.C.) Stewart-Holt both of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Edward (Bernice) Salata, Sabata, CA, grandchildren: Brandon (Valerie) White, Donovan (Renee) Stewart, great grandchildren, Bianca, Dominic, Kalea, Tyrese, and Isaiah, as well as many friends. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Friday, with a memorial services following at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the St. James Renovation Fund or St. Jude's Hospital.