Joann M. Cordonier, 85

Visitation: Thursday, October 15th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, October 15th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Joann M. Cordonier
1934-2020

Joann M. Cordonier,85, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was born November 25, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Floyd and Gladys (Long) Owens.
Joann married William S. Cordonier III June 1, 1959. He preceded her in death October 26, 2018.
She was a homemaker and cosmetologist.
Joann was a member of the Eastern Star, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
She enjoyed crocheting and going to casinos, as well as spending time with her family.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers and one sister.
Survivors include daughter, Stephanie Cordonier; son, William S. Cordonier IV (Lisa); grandchildren, Nicholas (Kim), Michael (Ana), Kevin (Sarah) and Zackery Cordonier; great-granddaughter, Alayna Sofia Cordonier and brother, Lee Riley (Violet).
Healing Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Audubon Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

