Jodean Ford, 76, has gone to heaven September 15, 2021, to join her parents, Frank and Flossie, as well as her Schnauzer, also named Flossie.

She leaves behind a loving husband of 57 years, Ed, who will be quick to admit she was his better half. He will miss her greatly. Her younger brother, David, will certainly miss their shared love of music. She also leaves behind three awesome, talented and good-looking children; Angela (married to Trevor), Chuck (married to Heather), Scott (companion to Amy). Those awesome kids gave her eleven awesome grandkids; Jerry (Cherish, parents to Eric, Charlie, Ann-Marie), Samantha (Grant, parents to Gloria, Harvey, Olivia), Sarah (Andrew, parents to Silas), Kaylea (parent to Stanley), Alyssa (Chuckie), Suzie (Michael, parents to Bode, Grady), Alex, Austin, Drake (companion to Noa), Everett, and Canaan.

Those incredibly talented grandkids have grown to be Doctors, Lawyers, Accountants, Marketing and Business Professionals, Civil Servants, Educators and amazing parents to nine awesome great-grandchildren.

She leaves us all in a better place because of the life she lived. Not only did she raise three very cool kids, but she and Ed fostered 50 (yes fifty, 5-0) babies who were on their way to their adopted families. For nearly two decades, she led the RCIA program, educating and welcoming new members into the Catholic Church. She chaired the Board of Catholic Charities in Kansas City, was the facilitator for Precious Blood Companions, and participated in many Saint Francis committees and volunteer opportunities as well as supporting the House of Bread ministry. Legend has it she was also a shark at Bridge and played a mean game of Mahjong. She co-piloted an RV all over the country with Ed and their four-legged sidekick, Sheldon.

As the story is told, she once said “watch this” as she punched it through a red light in Arizona. Famous for her peanut butter balls, Chex mix and “larapin” chili, she enjoyed listening to Mac Davis, Barbra Streisand and of course Elvis, but also attended a Van Halen concert. She was a monument to organized living, with her detailed calendars and the chronicles of her daily journal. The world is a better place because she lived, and oh Heaven, look out. Did we mention she had three awesome children? We miss her so much.

A rosary will held at 2:30 PM Sunday, September 19, 2021 followed by the Visitation from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2618 Seneca St., St. Joseph, MO 64507. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.