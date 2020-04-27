Jodi Lynn Owen, 40

Jodi Lynn Owen, age 40, was born August 5, 1979 in Cameron, Missouri and passed away April 16, 2020 at her home in Winston, MO. Jodi was a graduate of Maysville High School.

Jodi was preceded in death by her father, Kent Owen; grandparents Claude and Vi Owen, John and Joanne Armitage and Joan Jones and Uncle Bob Armitage.

She is survived by her children Korbain Owen of Cameron, Jaycee Dillahay of Carthage, MO; mother, Pam Owen of Maysville; brother Jeff and Amanda Owen of Maysville; sisters, Lori Bejan, and Jamy & Corey Watkins of Maysville and Amy and Rob Reed of Hamilton, nieces and nephews Tyl’r (Linda), Radley, Konnor, Kaleb, Scott, Ryan, and Kentley; and great niece and nephew Braden and Madalyn; and several aunts, uncles and boyfriend Jesse Carter.

Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid 19 mandates. Memorial Contributions: Love Offerings to the family. Online condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com