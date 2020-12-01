Clear
Joel Powers, 64

Joel Powers, 64, Easton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He was born December 29, 1956 in Canyonville, Oregon to John and Gloria (Ramey) Powers.
Joel married Lisa Wright June 21, 2002. She survives of the home.
He is also survived by a son.
