Joey Dewayne Haynes 40, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday July 25, 2021. He was born October 1, 1980 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Survivors include mother Connie Hatcher, and father Steven Haynes, 5 children: Hailey Ruhnke, Hannah Haynes, Hunter Haynes, daughter, Serenity Groce, and Austin McCallum, brothers, Steve Haynes Jr., Alex Haynes, sisters Amy Haynes, and Tonia Hatcher. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Joey Dewayne Haynes 40, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday July 25, 2021.
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:30 PM
Related Content
- Joey Dewayne Haynes, 40
- Gary Dewayne Holley, 69
- Dewayne V. Gottswiller, 85
- Stanley DeWayne Weeden, 64
- Thomas "Tommy" Dewayne Cook, 41
- Jean Gayle (Haynes) Parker, 89
- Virgil L. “Doc” Haynes, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Dorothy May Haynes 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri
- Tracy Lynn Morgan, 40
- Jodi Lynn Owen, 40
Scroll for more content...