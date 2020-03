Johannah Johnson

1924-2020

Maysville, MO….Johannah Powers Johnson, age 95, was born in rural DeKalb County on March 27, 1924 and died February 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Madeline Weigand Powers; husband, Clark Johnson; brother, John; and sisters, Mary, Rosemary and Frances.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Johannah has been cremated. Memorials to DeKalb County Public Library.