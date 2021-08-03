John A. Gondring, 78, passed away on July 11, 2021 surrounded by family after living with Parkinson’s Disease for twenty years. Born in St. Joseph, MO, he was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Gondring, Jr. and Wilamina Ostwald Gondring. Survivors include wife, Maggie; daughter, Katy (Mark); son, Jack (Sarah); grandson, Benjamin; brothers, William H. Gondring, III, M.D. (Phyllis), and Robert P. Gondring (Charlene); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Following graduation from Park College, John entered the U.S. Navy. He served on active duty in Vietnam and then in the reserves for another 24 years, retiring as Captain in 1991. After earning his MBA at the University of Missouri-Columbia, John met his wife, Maggie, in St. Louis, MO, then moved to Omaha, NE, in 1975 to found Midland Scientific. John and Maggie married in 1976 and raised their children as members of the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. In his retirement, John didn’t let Parkinson’s Disease define him. He continued an active and outgoing lifestyle of sailing, iceboating, playing tennis, gardening, volunteering at the VA with his dog Belle, participating as a member of the Big Red Sub Club, advocating on behalf of people with Parkinson’s, traveling and socializing with friends and family.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.