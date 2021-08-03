Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

John A. Gondring, 78

John A. Gondring, 78, passed away on July 11, 2021 surrounded by family after living with Parkinson’s Disease for twenty years. Born in St. Joseph, MO, he was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Gondring, Jr. and Wilamina Ostwald Gondring.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 2:39 PM

John A. Gondring, 78, passed away on July 11, 2021 surrounded by family after living with Parkinson’s Disease for twenty years. Born in St. Joseph, MO, he was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Gondring, Jr. and Wilamina Ostwald Gondring. Survivors include wife, Maggie; daughter, Katy (Mark); son, Jack (Sarah); grandson, Benjamin; brothers, William H. Gondring, III, M.D. (Phyllis), and Robert P. Gondring (Charlene); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following graduation from Park College, John entered the U.S. Navy. He served on active duty in Vietnam and then in the reserves for another 24 years, retiring as Captain in 1991. After earning his MBA at the University of Missouri-Columbia, John met his wife, Maggie, in St. Louis, MO, then moved to Omaha, NE, in 1975 to found Midland Scientific. John and Maggie married in 1976 and raised their children as members of the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. In his retirement, John didn’t let Parkinson’s Disease define him. He continued an active and outgoing lifestyle of sailing, iceboating, playing tennis, gardening, volunteering at the VA with his dog Belle, participating as a member of the Big Red Sub Club, advocating on behalf of people with Parkinson’s, traveling and socializing with friends and family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories