John A Norman, 87, of Weston, MO

Obituary

John Norman, of Weston, Missouri, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Sat. June 22nd at the age of 87.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia (Burger) Norman; his son Paul Norman of Weston, MO; his son Phil and daughter-in-law, Tawnie Norman of Rolling Hills, CA. He also leaves his 5 adored grandchildren Emily, Victoria, Casey, Cole and Payton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Norman; his birthmother, Marie (Berberich) Norman; his stepmother, Edna Norman; his sister Jean Steinbeck; his sister Betty Sindt and his daughter-in-law, Susan Norman.

John was born on December 24th, 1931 in Spencer, Iowa. He was raised in the Everly, Iowa area and attended Everly High School, graduating in 1947. John was an excellent athlete, excelling at both baseball and basketball.

John lived in Everly until 1965, when he moved to Spencer to join Globe Machinery as a purchasing agent. He later joined Land O Lakes, spending 28 years heading their purchasing department. He later went on to further his career as a sales executive for Enterprise Industries, which specialized in the meat-packing industry.

After living most of their lives in Spencer, John and Virginia moved to Weston, Missouri where they have resided since 2010. They are members of the Weston United Methodist Church and were warmly welcomed to the community.

John loved to garden with his wife Virginia. He always had the best looking lawn and garden on the block and was often invited to be part of local garden tours. John also loved to fish and spent countless hours on the Iowa Great Lakes fishing with his sons Paul and Phil. When not fishing, John would often be found on the golf courses of Northwest Iowa, forging life-long friendships and enjoying the game. After enjoying a day outdoors, he loved doing projects and fixing things around the house.

He was a deeply gentle, kind and loving person – everyone who knew him will miss him. John’s celebration of life will be held at a later date and location to be announced.

John’s family encourages you to share a message, memory or sign the online guest book via www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Weston United Methodist Church or St. Luke’s Hospice. Arrangements By: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO—Ph. 816.386.2281.