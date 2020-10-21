Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

John A. Olds, 77

Service: Saturday, October 24th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:15 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Winston, Missouri……………. John A. Olds, 77, of Winston, Mo., passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner family Funeral home in Maysville, Mo. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Russ Hamilton of First Christian Church Cameron,Mo. officiating.

John was born in Holton, Kansas to Ronald L. and Bernice D. (Beightel) Olds on August 16, 1943.

As a young teen, he entered the United States Air Force serving his country honorably.

On August 6, 1976 John married Jessie June Daniel Olds. She passed away in 2009.

John worked for many years as a machinist and in later years as a rancher.

He enjoyed the great outdoors immensely, and always dreamed of having a family spread for the entire family to enjoy in the Big Sky Country of Montana.

John is survived by his mother, Bernice Olds, children, Julie (Kenneth) Keller, Jeanne Brown, Shelly (Dale) Fields, Jim (LIsa) Olds, Jack Olds, sisters, Connie (Mike) Call, Emily Daniel, brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Olds, grandchildren, Andrew, Rachel, C.J., Ashley, Chesney, Dillon, great grandchildren, Caroline, Braxton, Colton, Lillian, Brooklyn, Sawyer, Brilynn, Bryson, Charlotte, and many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Ronald, wife, Jessie, granddaughter, Cassandra, sisters, Linda Krawiecki, and Norma Zeller.

Memorials may be made in John’s honor to the Three Rivers Hospice in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo.

Johnny will be sadly missed and fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories