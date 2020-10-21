Winston, Missouri……………. John A. Olds, 77, of Winston, Mo., passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Service will be held at Turner family Funeral home in Maysville, Mo. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Russ Hamilton of First Christian Church Cameron,Mo. officiating.

John was born in Holton, Kansas to Ronald L. and Bernice D. (Beightel) Olds on August 16, 1943.

As a young teen, he entered the United States Air Force serving his country honorably.

On August 6, 1976 John married Jessie June Daniel Olds. She passed away in 2009.

John worked for many years as a machinist and in later years as a rancher.

He enjoyed the great outdoors immensely, and always dreamed of having a family spread for the entire family to enjoy in the Big Sky Country of Montana.

John is survived by his mother, Bernice Olds, children, Julie (Kenneth) Keller, Jeanne Brown, Shelly (Dale) Fields, Jim (LIsa) Olds, Jack Olds, sisters, Connie (Mike) Call, Emily Daniel, brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Olds, grandchildren, Andrew, Rachel, C.J., Ashley, Chesney, Dillon, great grandchildren, Caroline, Braxton, Colton, Lillian, Brooklyn, Sawyer, Brilynn, Bryson, Charlotte, and many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Ronald, wife, Jessie, granddaughter, Cassandra, sisters, Linda Krawiecki, and Norma Zeller.

Memorials may be made in John’s honor to the Three Rivers Hospice in care of the Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo.

Johnny will be sadly missed and fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.