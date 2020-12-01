Cameron, MO- John Allen Fankhauser, 84, passed away November 2, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron. John was born April 28, 1936 to John U. and Philippina (Hofmann) Fankhauser in Du Bois, NE.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a forklift operator. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar, playing cards and watching Nebraska football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eldon Fankhauser and sister, Ilene Smith.

John is survived by: 2 daughters, Linda (Jim) Steffens, Lees Summit, MO, Judi (David) Ewing, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Zach (Amy) Steffens, Jake (Elizabeth) Steffens and great grandson Atticus, Halie Ewing, Garrett Ewing; sister Ardella Lebsack; 2 brothers Lee (May) Fankhauser and Darrel (Cathy) Fankhauser.

Private Memorial Service and inurnment will be at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO