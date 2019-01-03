John Arlen Hunter
1958-2018
John Arlen Hunter, born September 11, 1958, went to be with his Lord on January 1, 2019.
He graduated from Central High School in 1976 and worked at the former State Hospital and Quaker Oats. Mr. Hunter was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph.
On June 1, 1985, he married Margaret LueJean Hicks, who survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Hunter; brothers, Robert, Steve, and Craige Hunter; and baby sister, Edna.
Additional survivors include daughter, Brittney Hunter (Charmagne), Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Jimmy, Josiah, and Jayda Collier, all of Savannah; nephew, Julian Hunter, St. Joseph; sisters, Carol Barksdale (Daryl), Vickie Hunter, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mary McGaughey (Ronald), and Paula D. Hunter, St. Joseph; brothers, Henry Hunter (Karen), West Palm Beach, Florida, and Orville Hunter, St. Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Related Content
- John Arlen Hunter September 11, 1958 - January 1, 2019
- Arlene Marie Smith January 25, 1921 - March 31, 2018
- Rosemarie (Rhodie) Schottel January 11, 1926 - September 27, 2018
- Randy Lee Biggs August 06, 1958 - August 31, 2018
- Douglas Wayne Bembrick October 17, 1958 - October 3, 2018
- Stephen Wayne "Rosie" Rosenbohm October 26, 1958 - October 04, 2018
- Rick L. Wilson May 16, 1958 - December 7, 2018
- Mary Ann Dreier January 06, 1931 - September 01, 2018
- Christopher Lavern Straughn January 26, 1978 - September 27, 2018
- Jerry Coats July 1, 1964 - January 1, 2019