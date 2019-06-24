Obituary

John Arthur Dudeck

1932-2019

John Arthur Dudeck, 86, Oregon, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, with his family at his side.

He was born on July 11, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John L. and Nellie (Sommer) Dudeck.

John married Patricia Martin on April 22, 1961.

He was a lifelong farmer in the Oregon area and was involved in bringing Rural Water to Holt County. He also served on the board, and as Chairman on the REC in Savannah. John had a lifelong love of music and was involved both instrumentally and vocally in different musical pursuits throughout his life. In his retirement, with more time to develop his artistic side, he became interested in concrete garden art and whimsical metalwork. His grandchildren especially loved finding Grandpa’s “critters” in the garden and moving them around. In more recent years, with Alzheimer’s, he most enjoyed sitting under the oak tree, enjoying the garden and his sons and grandsons in the shop nearby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul E. Dudeck, and sister, Amy Witt.

Survivors include his wife, children; Mark Dudeck (Melinda), James Dudeck (Anne), Carol Wright (Wendel), Jane Tomich (Donny), grandchildren; Andrew (Megan), Ben, Sarah, Joel, Isaac, and Elise Dudeck, sister; Marybelle Eggert (Bob), sister-in-law; Velma Dudeck, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com