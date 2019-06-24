Clear

John Arthur Dudeck, 86, Oregon, Missouri

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
John Arthur Dudeck
1932-2019

John Arthur Dudeck, 86, Oregon, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, with his family at his side.
He was born on July 11, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to John L. and Nellie (Sommer) Dudeck.
John married Patricia Martin on April 22, 1961.
He was a lifelong farmer in the Oregon area and was involved in bringing Rural Water to Holt County. He also served on the board, and as Chairman on the REC in Savannah. John had a lifelong love of music and was involved both instrumentally and vocally in different musical pursuits throughout his life. In his retirement, with more time to develop his artistic side, he became interested in concrete garden art and whimsical metalwork. His grandchildren especially loved finding Grandpa’s “critters” in the garden and moving them around. In more recent years, with Alzheimer’s, he most enjoyed sitting under the oak tree, enjoying the garden and his sons and grandsons in the shop nearby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul E. Dudeck, and sister, Amy Witt.
Survivors include his wife, children; Mark Dudeck (Melinda), James Dudeck (Anne), Carol Wright (Wendel), Jane Tomich (Donny), grandchildren; Andrew (Megan), Ben, Sarah, Joel, Isaac, and Elise Dudeck, sister; Marybelle Eggert (Bob), sister-in-law; Velma Dudeck, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be on strong side. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events