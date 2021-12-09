John B. Goode, 66, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his home. He was born September 18, 1955 in Susanville, CA, son of Marjorie and Eugene Locke. He grew up and graduated from high school in Herlong, CA. John married Stacy Malnar on November 26, 2011 in Overland Park, KS. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany. He spent many years selling cars, and he currently owned and operated Goode Acres Farm with his wife Stacy. He loved his farming, going to the city market, raising sheep, and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. He was a member of Renew Church. John was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary. Survivors include: wife, Stacy Goode, children, Anilyana, Ivan, and Amariana Goode, all of the home, a brother, Phil (Sandy) Locke, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 AM Monday. Pastor Josh Coverett officiating. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.