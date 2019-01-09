John Bernard Robertson March 8, 1940 - January 8, 2019

John Bernard Robertson 78, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born March 8, 1940 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late James Leo and Laura (Rupp) Robertson. He graduated from Cathedral School, and Christian Brothers High School class of 1958, and served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962, he then married Carolyn Rupp on August 11, 1962 at St. James Catholic Church. He worked in the family business at Leo Robertson Tire and Motor, and later was a Realtor with Prudential Summers Realty. John’s family was his priority and love. He enjoyed playing cards with his regular card group, and going to Las Vegas, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his boys in Canada. He was a devout Catholic who enjoyed attending daily mass. He was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5067, and is a past Grand Knight, past State Secretary, and past State Program Director with the Knights, he was also a 4th Degree Knight. John was active in the community serving as president of the American Cancer Society, president of the Bishop LeBlond School Board, President St. Joseph Board of Realtors, and was proud of his association with the Robertson Foundation. John was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Jack Robertson, sister, Mary Terese Cargill, brothers, James "Jimmy", Tommy, Gerry, and Richard "Dicky" Robertson. Survivors include wife, Carolyn Lee Robertson of the home, son, J.L. and wife Tracy Robertson, St. Joseph, daughters, Maggie and husband Curtis Graham, Kansas City, MO, Sally and husband Jim Stenson, Eatontown, NJ, and Emily and husband Ender Ozgul, Fairfax, VA, and son, Samuel and wife Bridget Robertson, Prairie Village, KS, grandchildren: Haley, Max, and Laine Robertson, Marissa and Jackson Graham, Phillip, John, and Greg Ozgul, Will and Daniel Robertson, Jim (Irene) Stenson, Ben (Caroline) Stenson, Bob and Claire Stenson, and sister-in-law, Joanie Robertson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Fr. Stephen Hansen Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the family to receive friends until 8 p.m at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph Cathedral School, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.