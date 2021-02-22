John C. Roberts, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
He was born December 17, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Glenn and Madalaine (Thulin) Roberts.
John was a 1965 graduate of Central High School.
He remodeled houses and was a musician.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Jean, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
John C. Roberts 1947-2021 John C. Roberts, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
John C. Roberts, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.