Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD in discussion with American Family as site of future high school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

John C. Roberts, 73

John C. Roberts 1947-2021 John C. Roberts, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:15 PM

John C. Roberts, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
He was born December 17, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Glenn and Madalaine (Thulin) Roberts.
John was a 1965 graduate of Central High School.
He remodeled houses and was a musician.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sister, Jean, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life and Inurnment will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
St. Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 51°
Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories