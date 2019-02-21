John Chavez Jr. June 23, 1939 - February 21, 2019

John Chavez Jr.79, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his home. He was born June 23, 1939 in Crow Agency, MT, son of the late Rose and John Chavez Sr. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and attended the Air Force Community College, Military Studies. He married Karen Penland on March 18, 1965 and she survives of the home. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sargent, and is a veteran of the Vietnam War, and is the recipient of the Meritorious Service medal, the Commendation Medal Republic of Viet Nam for gallantry, Cross with Palm, Republic of Viet Nam Campaign Medal, and Air Force Achievement medal. After his 24 years of service in the Air Force, he worked at the United States Postal Service and retired after 14 years of service. He loved his family time, watching old westerns, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of St. Joseph's Cathedral Catholic Church, and the American Legion post #359. John was preceded in death by his parents, grand daughter Aeryn Boyles, brother, Anthony Chavez, sisters, Connie Walsh, and Elizabeth Chavez. Survivors include wife, Karen Sue Chavez of the home, five children: Christina Weekly, John (Donna) Chavez III, Gina (Peggy) Chavez, Angela (Jeff) Boyles, and Robert (Stephanie) Chavez, all of St. Joseph, 15, grandchildren, 16, great grandchildren, brothers, Fred Chavez, Paul (Bonnie) Chavez, and Charles (Vicki) Chavez, sisters, Priscilla Willoughby, Rose Damian, Alice Derry, Patricia (Michael) Magana, Mary Chavez, and Maxine Calderon, and brother in law Tony Walsh all of St. Joseph, MO., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Fr. Stephen Hansen Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 12:30 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Military honors under the auspices of the United States Air Force. Memorials are requested to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.