John Cleo Cedar, 92, Cameron, MO

Obituary

John C. Cedar

1926-2019

Cameron, Missouri- John Cleo Cedar, 92, Cameron, passed away on November 8, 2019

John was born on November 29, 1926 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Georgia (Cavender) Cedar.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Fletcher; parents; siblings, Georgia Howell, Charles Cedar and Patricia Nash.

John was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School, Kansas City, MO.

He enlisted in the United States Navy following school. He served during World War II as an anti-air gunner on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Cabott.

On January 29, 1948, John married his sweetheart Joy Ann Barnes in Liberty, Missouri.

John was an amateur boxer with the K.C. Golden Gloves Boxing Association. He also boxed during his time in the Navy.

He loved his family, his country and his farm. On the farm he grew crops, raised cattle and did custom baling.

John was a talented carpenter, built his home on the farm and could fix any piece of equipment. He was truly a “jack of all trades”.

John could tell you some crazy fish stories and “most” of them were true. He loved to tease people and his humor was infectious. John loved sports including football. He was a big fan of the Cameron Dragons, MU Football and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors: wife of 71 years, Joy Ann Cedar, of the home; daughter, Glenda (J.L.) Doak, Cortland, OH; 5 grandchildren, Martha (Jon) Clark, Sarah (Jonathan) Rock, Meghan (Justin) Wood, Nicole Riha and Johnny Riha; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Monica Dye, Kearney, MO, Vicki (Don) Stirwalt, Titusville, FL and Catherine (Dick) Smith, Kearney, MO.

Services: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial: Providence Church Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Memorial donations to Wounded Warriors. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.