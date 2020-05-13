John Cornell Chirila 82, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born April 3, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Mary Pasek Chirila & Peter Chirila II. He attended St. James Parochial grade school, and graduated from Christian Brothers High School class of 1956, he then attended 1 year at the University of Missouri, Columbia. He worked at the family business, the Bucket Shop, from childhood to adulthood. John then moved to Las Vegas, NV and worked at the Gold Coast Casino until his retirement. He was Catholic, a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. In 1957 John married Sharon Brown and to this union they had three children, after their divorce he married Helen Williams, then upon her death he married Jonell Adams and she survives of the home. John was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Peter Simon Chirila III, son, Scott Chirila, and wife, Helen Chirila. Survivors include: wife, Jonell Chirila, St. Joseph, daughters: Patsy Silvia, Surprise, AZ, and Julie Robinson, Las Vegas, NV., sons, "J.C." John and Mike Chirila both of Scottsdale, AZ, step son, Jim (Stacy) Adams, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters; Mary Ann (Jerry) Peck, St. Joseph, MO, and Carole Fattig, Dekalb, MO. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Mr. Chirlia has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com