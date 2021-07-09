John Daniel “Dan” Gallagher, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri passed from this life peacefully at home, Monday June 21, 2021 with family at his side.

Dan was born January 26, 1933, son of David and Helen (Curry) Gallagher in St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended St. James and Christian Brothers schools, graduating in 1951. He also was a graduate of St. Joseph Junior College. Dan was in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved rank of Eagle Scout.

Dan was a proud Veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He continued a lifelong service as Naval Reserve and later Missouri Air National Guard until retirement. He also worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 33 years.

Dan was a skilled carpenter, craftsman, and builder. Throughout his life he built and remodeled many homes, repaired, and refinished furniture, and was self-taught at so many things. There was very little he could not figure out how to do, or fix.

He was especially proud of the design and building of Our Lady’s Prayer Garden at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with his wife Norma Jean.

Upon retirement, Dan was a golfer for many years. He loved working outside in the garden, in his workshop full of tools and projects, and enjoying his large, blended family. When life slowed down, Dan took up painting, creating many treasures and keepsakes for family and friends.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Gallagher; 1st wife, Bernie Herbert Gallagher; 2nd wife, Shirley Lawson Gallagher; 3rd wife, Norma Jean Lindensmith Gallagher; and stepson, Philip Lindensmith.

Survivors include, daughters, Susie Kovac and husband Mark, Platte City, MO, and Julie Gallagher, St. Joseph; brothers, David Gallagher of California, Mike Gallagher of Kansas City; stepchildren, Kristi and Greg Nikes, Jeff and Roxanne Lawson, Lisa and Danny Gawatz, all of St. Joseph, Mark and Gaytha Lindensmith of Virginia; grandchildren, Dan Gallagher, Jared Gallagher, Adam VanVolkenburgh, Blair Nikes, Kara Langton, Tim Gawatz, Megan Burrell, Brooke Cortez, Camy, Stephen, David and Philip Lindensmith, Laura Schliesske, Rebecca Poulsen; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Freudenthal Hospice and Home Health Care teams, as well as Country Squire Senior Living for their exceptional care of our dad.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.