John Donald Miller, 81

Visitation: Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 104 Mill Street, Smithville, MO 64089. ■ Service: Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 1:30 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Smithville Branch. ■ Burial with Military Honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

John Donald Miller, 81, of Smithville, MO passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

He was born August 7, 1938 to Joseph B. and Lillian J. (Yates) Miller. John grew up in rural Platte County and in 1958 he graduated from Smithville High School. He served his country in the US Army.

On October 18, 1959 he was united in marriage to Linda May Cox. After their marriage they lived in Smithville where they made their home.

John was a member of the Smithville American Legion Post #58. He retired as a mechanic from TWA after 43 years. John loved gardening and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lillie Miller and brothers Joe Lewis Miller, Bill Miller and Dan Miller.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Miller; son John Glenn Miller and wife Kim; daughter Jane McMillian; grandchildren Skye McMillian, Taylor and Tyler Miller; sisters Sylvia Miller and husband Kenny and Mary Morrow and husband Ferrell.

Funeral Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19th with Visitation from 12:30-1:30p.m. prior to the service at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Burial with Military Honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.

