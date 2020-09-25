John E. “Coffee John” Burns, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was born September 2, 1932 to James and Myrtle (Gilbert) Burns in Flandreau, South Dakota.

John married Velma Fern Brewer March 24, 1958.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School. John proudly served in the US Army, during the Korean War and was discharged in 1963. He worked in maintenance at Dannon Mills and through to Farmland for 45 years, retiring in 2002.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rodney Burns; sister, Juanita Carol Marie (Burns) Beaman.

Survivors include wife, Velma; daughter, Ronda Kamler; stepdaughter, Sheila Agee; grandchildren, Scott, Stephen, and Syndee Kamler, Jennifer and Robert Johnathan “RJ” Agee; great grandchildren, Sullivan, Lenox, Rigby, and Alice Kamler, Charlotte, and Robert “Robbie” Agee.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to contribute, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.