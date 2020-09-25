Clear
John E. "Coffee John" Burns, 88

Visitation: Sunday, September 27th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Monday, September 28th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

John E. “Coffee John” Burns, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
He was born September 2, 1932 to James and Myrtle (Gilbert) Burns in Flandreau, South Dakota.
John married Velma Fern Brewer March 24, 1958.
He was a graduate of Lafayette High School. John proudly served in the US Army, during the Korean War and was discharged in 1963. He worked in maintenance at Dannon Mills and through to Farmland for 45 years, retiring in 2002.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rodney Burns; sister, Juanita Carol Marie (Burns) Beaman.
Survivors include wife, Velma; daughter, Ronda Kamler; stepdaughter, Sheila Agee; grandchildren, Scott, Stephen, and Syndee Kamler, Jennifer and Robert Johnathan “RJ” Agee; great grandchildren, Sullivan, Lenox, Rigby, and Alice Kamler, Charlotte, and Robert “Robbie” Agee.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to contribute, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
