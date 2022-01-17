John E. Shuster, Sr., 97

John E. Shuster, Sr., passed away on December 31, 2021 at his home, The Willow, in Wathena.

John was born on September 8, 1924 to George and Eunice (Gladden) Shuster.

Upon graduation from Wathena High School, he entered the military. He had three enlistments during World War II and the Korean War – two with the U.S. Navy and one with the U.S. Marine Corps.

John married Esther Kaelin on December 31, 1949 and continued his life long career as an over-the-road truck driver. His hobbies included classic cars, playing cards, and reading He was known for miles as the guy to see if you needed a hubcap!

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and, son Darwin Shuster; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Marvin Nold, brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Alice Shuster and niece, Kimberly Shuster.

John is survived by his daughters, Deborah Byrne of Blue Springs, MO and Shelly (John) Vertin of Wathena and sons,

Michael Shuster of Wathena and John Shuster, Jr. of Deer Park, IL and sister, Marjorie Bottiger.

His grandchildren are:

Bridget (Steven) Morrison, Shannon (Brad) Harris, Rory (Michael) Forck, Courtney Vertin,

Sawyer (Jackie) Vertin, Lillian Vertin, Savannah Shuster, Avery Shuster, Kendall Shuster and Peyton Shuster.

He also is survived by ten great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the caring staff at The Willow.

Those who knew John, know he was very reserved. Per his wishes, there will be no public Visitation or services. Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Wathena EMS.