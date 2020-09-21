Clear
John Eddie Seals, 93

Graveside Service with Military Honors: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 3:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

John E. Seals, 93 of St. Joseph, passed away on September 17, 2020 peacefully in his home.

John was born on September 2, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO to Levi and Mary Mae (McCush) Seals. He married the love of his life, Louise E. (Staples) Seals on June 9, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO and had three sons.

He served his country honorably in World War II as a 1st Class Seaman and later as a 1st Class Airman in the United States Navy.

John owned and operated Seals Accounting and J & J Texaco. And was a member of the VFW and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Louise, and siblings, Marie Greenhall, Delores Fields, Richard Seals, Phyllis Blanton, Rose Hughes, Donnie Seals and infant brother Harold Seals.

Surviving are his sons, John Stephen (Nancy) Seals, Sr., Dennis Seals and Brian (Leslie) Seals; grandchildren, Kristin Zuvich, John Seals, Jr., Jessica Shea, Jacqueline Seals, Brandi Hoover, Brian Seals, Jr., and Brett Seals, and great-grandchildren, Cameran, Tony, Audrey, Donna, Levi, Evan, Ben, Abigail, and Brian.

Mr. Seals has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Freudenthal Hospice.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
