John Edward Coxe III, 67, of Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully at his home in Maryville, MO on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

John was born May 17, 1951 in California. His parents were the late Dr. John Edward Coxe Jr., D.O. and Elizabeth Ann (Brisbois) Coxe. He was also preceded in death by one brother Stephen Coxe.

He graduated from Dayton Iowa High School, class of 1969. He was an Eagle Scout and in the late 70’s was the owner of Bob’s Grocery in Des Moines, Iowa. He became interested in auto parts in the 80’s and managed Big A Auto Parts in Iowa and Nebraska. He was the owner of J & J Auto Supply from 1988-2000 and the regional manager of CarQuest Auto Parts from 2000-2018 both in Maryville, MO until his retirement.

On December 23, 1972, in Des Moines, IA, he was united in marriage to Janis Lee Preston.

John was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He could always be counted on when you needed help or advice, even when it wasn’t always what you wanted to hear. His great family values will most certainly be carried on through his family who will miss and love him always.

His survivors include his wife, Janis, his children: Leanna Emery (Darcy Dudley), Christine Emery (D.J. Sunderman), John Edward Coxe IV (Hilary Jackson) and Laura Sterkis all of Maryville, MO; step mother Barb Coxe of Dayton, IA; 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Andrew and Bruce (Treasa) Coxe both of Ankeny, IA, Craig of Florida; step brothers and sisters, John (Denise) Skoglund, Karen Skoglund, Tom Skoglund, all of Dayton, IA, Chris (Kim) Skoglund of CA, and Kathy (Larry) Schiller of VT, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from Noon until 2:00 PM Saturday May 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in John’s name to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO.