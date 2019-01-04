John Edward Groce 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday December 25, 2018 at Mosaic Life care hospital. He was born February 21, 1954 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Black and Veatch as a Lighting Designer. John was Catholic. He was preceded in death by his mother Lillian Lewis, father, Clarence Groce, step father, Clarence Lewis, brother, Warren Groce, sisters, Susie Groce, and Joyce Boose. Survivors include wife, Karen S. Groce of the home, sisters, Patricia (Harold) Beggs, St. Joseph, Mary Webb, and Debbie Groce of Kansas City, MO. Mr. Groce will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com