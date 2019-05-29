Clear
John F. Hood, 59, of St. Joseph, MO

John's Obituary
John F. Hood, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.
John was born November 7, 1959 to Charles Gary and Mary Alice (Kinder) Hood. John graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School. On November 14, 2014, John married Marilyn Young in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives him of the home.
He worked as a General Manager for Peterbilt of St. Joseph.
John was an acitve member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, The Hog Motorcycle Club and Northwest Street Rodders. He looked forward to the Annual Brown Bear Fishing Trip.
Survivors include mother; Mary (Larry) Smithers, sons: Rodney (Dana) Hood, Travis Hood and Brandon (Kristen) Rodriguez, daughters; Trisha Rodriguez and Brittany Rodriguez, sisters; Pam (Ron) Greiner, Laurie (Cort) Huffman, Brenda Calvert and brother; Jeff (Paula) Carrel, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Kendall.
John was preceded in death by his father, sister Mary Lynn Hood, grandparents; John (Hazel) Hood and Caddo (Grace) Kinder, and his loyal companion Jesse.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 30, 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Camp Quality, St. Joseph Animal Shelter or the Human Society.

