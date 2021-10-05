John Fostek Sr. 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born October 30, 1946 in Germany, son of Maria and Stefan Fostek. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, class of 1967. John was a U.S Marine Corps Veteran. He worked at Mead Products, and later Triumph Foods. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, especially with his grandson, painting, drawing, and going to the shooting range. John was also a Halloween enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Mikola, Nicholas, Steve, and Bill Fostek. Survivors include, son, John Fostek Jr. of St. Joseph, daughter, Laura Fostek of St. Joseph, step-daughter, Lesley (Michael) Gill of Norwalk, IA, siblings, Mary Reichert of Centralia, MO, Greg (Pam) Fostek of St. Joseph, and Anna Wolf of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Zane, Michael, David, Ayden, and Selena, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Fostek will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.