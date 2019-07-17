Obituary

John Frederick Smith, Jr.

1927-2019

John Frederick Smith, Jr., 91, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

He was born to John F. Smith, Sr. and Mildred K. Isenberg Smith September 7, 1927.

John married Bonnie Louise Robertson December 15, 1951. She survives of the home.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947.

John was a truck driver for Graham Ship by Truck in St, Joseph, Missouri for 30 years, retiring in 1984. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He served on the Elwood City Council. John was a member of the Elwood Baptist Church and most recently a member of the Wathena First Baptist Church serving as a deacon for both churches.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Audrey Clark and an infant brother.

Additional survivors include children, Deborah Parker (Gene), Amazonia, Missouri, Frederick Smith (Cindy), Timothy Smith (Lisa), Wathena, Kansas, Kevin Smith (Linda), St. Joseph, Missouri; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Owen (Bud), Gower, Missouri, Dorothy Aeschliman, Hiawatha, Kansas; and brother Dennis Smith (Mary Jo), Troy, Kansas.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Wathena First Baptist Church, Wathena, Kansas. Interment Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena Kansas. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Wathena E.M.S. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.