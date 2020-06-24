John Gary Gibson, 76

John Gary Gibson

1943-2020

Maysville, MO…..John Gary Gibson, age 76, was born September 14, 1943 the son of John and Twyla Gibson and passed away June 11, 2020.

Gary was a farmer his entire life and did mechanic work for miles around. He enjoyed boating, skiing and motorcycles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He treated all of the children in his family as his own.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill, Kenny, and Ronnie Gibson; Great-grandsons, Jarod Pullen and Dakota Gilreath; and nephew, Rick Gibson.

He is survived by two children, Randy (Annette) Gibson, Maysville and Robin Pullen, Maysville; sister-in-laws, Betty Gibson, Cameron, andRuth Gibson, St. Joseph; Grandchildren, Shanna (Daniel) Clark, Jonna (Glen) Riley; Jennifer (Lee) Pickard; Bruce (Emily) Gibson; Josh (Carlee) Gibson, and Megan (Floyd) Pullen; Great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Athena, Hunter, Ashlyn, Colt, Remington, Zavier, Ean, Preston, Zayden, Damion, Zane, Summer, Henry, Zarick and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville, Missouri. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home Memorial Contributions: Love Offerings to the family.

