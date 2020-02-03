John Henry Roberts Jr. 67, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born May 15, 1952 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Ella and John Roberts Sr. He married Linda Russell on August 28, 1971, and she survives of the home. He held various jobs and worked at Herbert Brooner, Dolly Madison, and BMD as a Mechanic. He loved Westerns, traveling, fishing, and going to Branson. He had lots of friends, and enjoyed spending time with family, and he a member of and was involved in Special Olympics. John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Lucky and Jimmy Barnes and Marvin Roberts, and his sister, Virginia Walker. Survivors include: wife, Linda Kay Roberts of the home, daughter, Shelly Ann (Mary) Roberts, sons, John H. Roberts III and wife Mary, and Ronald E. Roberts, grandson, Michael Kyle Duty, granddaughter, Emily Madison Roberts, step granddaughter, Haleigh Seward, step grandsons, Tyler and Tyson Seward, great grandson, Jesse Harbord, great granddaughter, Kinslee Harbord, brother, George Roberts, and his special friend, Michelle Cress. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday with Funeral Services: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating.