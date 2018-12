John Herbert Ensign March 11, 1948 – December 21, 2018

John H. Ensign

1948-2018

Cameron, Missouri- John Herbert Ensign, 70, Cameron passed away on December 21, 2018.

John was born on March 11, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Herbert Cline and Martha Louise (Holman) Ensign.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Suzin.

John was a past member and very active in the local Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star. He was a life-long farmer in the Cameron community.

Survivors: daughter, Misty (John) Wise, Cameron, MO; grandchildren, Jade Wilhelm and Thomas Wilhelm.

Services: 2:00PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 12:00PM-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.