John James Rucker, Jr., 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

He was born June 16, 1956 in St. Joseph to John James and Jean Esther (Johnson) Rucker, Sr.

James loved music of all kinds. He especially liked to listen to music at the gazebo at Coleman Hawkins Park. He loved people and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents James and Hortense Rucker who, along with Helen Ginn, raised James.

Survivors include children, John James Rucker Howard, III, LaVar Felder (Katie), and Michael Rucker; siblings, Martin T. Rucker (LaVell); Harry E. Brewer, and Ronald Lee Brewer; numerous grandchildren; aunts and uncles, Justine White (Harold), Helen Ginn, and Doyle Rucker Sr.; cousins, Diane Graves (Johnny), Truman Ginn, David Carey, Darryl Carey, Doyle Rucker, Jr., and Chad Rucker, along with numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit James’ Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.