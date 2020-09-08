John Jerry Grom 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born October 11, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Pearl and Joseph Grom. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and the St. Joseph Junior College. He retired from AGP after 25 years of service. John enjoyed Baseball, softball, horseshoes, and fishing, and he attended St. Joseph's Cathedral Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Karene Widener. Survivors include, wife, Karon Grom of the home, sons, John "Joe" (Kathi) Grom, and Jason Grom, Saint Joseph, MO, Charles Walters, Saint Joseph, MO, Brian (Shelley) Walters, Reeds Spring, MO, daughter, Sherry Gale Grom of Florida, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sisters, Terry Cunning, Judy Paden, of St. Joseph, and Shirley Berry of Coldbrook, NH.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Humane Society.