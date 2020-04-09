John "Johnny Ray" Grippando 59, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born March 7, 1961 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Marilee and John Grippando Jr. He was a caregiver at several local nursing homes and enjoyed watching TV, drawing, spending time with his grandsons. Johnny Ray was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ronnie Grippando. Survivors include son, Adam (Lyndsey) Grippando, Saint Joseph, MO, brothers, Jerry Dean, Dennis, and Brian (Michelle) Grippando all of St. Joseph, MO, grandsons, Ryan and Parker Grippando.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at the Ashland Cemetery, Friends may call from 1-5:00 PM Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.