John L. King, 76, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. John is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Byron Bledsoe, three sisters and two brothers.

On March 15, 1945 John was born in St. Joseph, MO to John Thomas King and Ollie Delores (Clark) King.

John left Benton High School in St. Joseph, MO before graduation to enlist in the United States Air Force in which he served during the Vietnam War in communications with several decorated units from August 7, 1962 until his Honorable Discharge on January 5, 1967.

In April of 1973 John became a Real Estate Agent/Broker with Brannon Realty and in November of 1975 opened King Realtors which later became Century 21 King Realtors. He became corporate broker/co-owner of ReMax Realtors in November of 1981 until August of 1983. John was awarded Realtor Ameritus status from the St. Joseph Regional Association of Realtors on March 6, 2014 after 40 years of service.

In September of 1983 John opened King Appraisal Group, LLC and was a full time Real Estate Appraiser from then until his passing. His client list has included virtually every lending institution at one time or another, however, as a Veteran he was most proud to be a Senior VA Panel Appraiser. King Appraisal Group was a true family business with Joyce, Brian, Leah and Jeff all having worked there for extensive amounts of time.

Our Dad would be disappointed if we didn't mention the importance of our Office Manager Mary Brooks and Appraiser Dustin Ham as they have both became family to all of us over this time and we will never be able to fully express our gratitude to them.

Family was most important to John and his work ethic was unparalleled. He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends for his integrity, honesty, love of family and his kindhearted nature.

On May 31, 1968 John married the Love of his Life, Joyce Kay Noble. They were deeply devoted to each other and blessed to travel a wonderful journey together for 53 years.

John is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Brian King (Beth Ann) of Earth, TX, Leah Sams (Richard) of Shawnee, KS and Jeffrey King of St. Joseph, MO; eight grandchildren, Jacob King (Sarah), Cooper King, Austin King (Shelby), Madison King (Christian), Mitchell King, Johnny Watts, Zack Egnew (Star) and Zoe Egnew; four great grandchildren, Vivian Davis, Kaydence King, Penelope Davis and Caiden Tomlinson.

The family will receive friends 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, December 17th at our chapel. Interment to follow at Dearborn Cemetery.