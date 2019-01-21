John L. Wildberger, 75, of St. Joseph, MO, died Saturday, January 19, 2019. John was born June 28, 1943, in St. Joseph to John Paul and Reta Juanita (Morgan) Wildberger.

John was born and raised in St. Joseph. He graduated from Central High School in 1961 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1977 John went to work at Johnson Controls, retiring in 2009 after 32 years.

John was a member of IBEW 116, American Legion Post #359, Fraternal Order of Eagles, U.S. Ultra-Light Association, and had attended Calvary Baptist Church.

He married Dorothy L. "Dottie" Gage on November 23, 1962 and she survives. Also mourning his passing are, Paul L. Wildberger and wife Joan of Dallas, TX, Lori L. Adams and husband David of Denver, CO, Randy Glidewell and wife Catherine of Lawrence, KS; two grandchildren Ali Fisher and Jake Fisher; brother-in-law, Dennis Gage; other relatives and friends.

Preceding John in death were his parents, a brother Charles WIldberger, and a sister Esther Steele.

John was a country and western lead guitar player, an ultra-light pilot, and enjoyed riding his Harley. He could fix anything and was a universal handy man. He was respected for his work ethic, and was our hero and our rock. His quiet strength was comforting in all situations.

Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 23, 2019, after 12:00 noon where the family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Read Less