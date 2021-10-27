Clear
John M. Brewer, Sr., 94

John M. Brewer, Sr., 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:13 PM

He was born March 8, 1927 in Bolckow, Missouri to George and Charlotte (Jenkins) Brewer.
John married Deava June Hughs on December 24, 1946. She survives of the home.
He started his career as an over-the-road driver for Crouch Brothers and retired from McLean in 1986.
John and Deava wintered in Texas for 30 years. He enjoyed camping, spending time at his cabin at Big Lake, watching Westerns, and loved telling stories about the past.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Jo Brewer.
Survivors include his wife; sons, John M. Brewer, Jr. (Diana Romans), and Jack Brewer; daughter, Peggy Rupe (Robert); grandchildren, Kyle (Allison), Travis (Tracy), Ashley (Jacob), John William, and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Merle Brewer; nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

