John Mark Viau, 51

John Mark Viau, 51, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home in Maryville, with his family and friends at his side.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 10:08 AM

John was born on October 4, 1969, in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to John Lewis and Ellen Joan (Trump) Viau. John has lived the past 20 years in Maryville, and previously in Springfield, Missouri.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield. Missouri. For over 20 years he worked for Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville, most recently as Sustainability Coordinator.

On July 22, 1995, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Springfield, Missouri, John was united in marriage to Rose Ellen Villmer.

John was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. He loved spending time with his family, was a Boy Scout leader for many years, a sports fan, and a devoted Bearcat. John was well-known for his kind spirit, mechanical ability, and desire to help anyone he could. Those who knew him well knew he would drop whatever he was doing to help those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Heidi Marie James.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Rose Viau; 2 sons: Warner Thomas Viau and Sadler James Viau, both of Maryville; his daughter, Clara Marie Viau, of Maryville; his sister Erika (Joe) Pracht, North Augusta, South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, Missouri.

A parish and family Rosary will be at the church on Friday, April 16, 2021, and will start at 5:30 PM. The visitation will follow until 8:00 PM.

The burial will be in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to John’s family to establish an educational fund for his children, and can be sent to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, or through the GoFundMe account: https://gofund.me/15989256

