John Mayfield, 82

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 13, 2020 11:06 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

John Mayfield, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at home Friday, May 8, 2020.
He was born February 9, 1938 in Wagoner, Oklahoma.
John loved working in the mental health field as a patient advocate. No matter what his title was he always campaigned toward the well-being of the patients.
He was very talented; John loved playing bluegrass music and could play most stringed instruments.
John loved camping and trout fishing. He enjoyed playing games, especially cards. There was not an animal he didn’t like.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsa and Artie (Tally) Mayfield, brothers and sisters.
Survivors include wife of 32 years, Sandy; children, Tammy Mulcahey (Dennis), Tad Mayfield (Susan), Rachel Paulman (Will); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

