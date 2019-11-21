Clear
John Michael Barry, 75, Cameron, MO

Visitation Saturday, December 7th, 2019 3:00pm - 5:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
John M. Barry
1944-2019

Cameron, Missouri- John Michael Barry, 75, Cameron, passed away on November 19, 2019.
John was born June 15, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri to Thomas and Alma (Grady) Barry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Patricia Touchton and Sharron Vinyard.
John was a 1962 graduate of Lillis High School, Kansas City, MO.
He was a veteran of the United States Army in Munitions during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
John worked on the Assembly Line at General Motors, then became a Union Bargaining Chair of the UAW Local 93, before retiring.
He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cameron, UAW Local 93, and a 20-year volunteer at the Cameron Food Pantry.
Survivors: 2 sons, John P. Barry, Cameron and Mike Barry, Kansas City, MO; 4 daughters, Kelly (Clinton) Beal, Cameron, Michelle Anderson, Excelsior Springs, MO, Lizette Anderson, Kansas City, MO and Jacque Anderson, Harrisonville, MO; 6 grandchildren, Lisa, Crysta, Johnni, Danielle, Hallie and Lanie; 7 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Devin, Jacob, Nathan, David, Wyatt, Emma, and Chloe. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren.
Visitation: 3-5:00PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Memorial donations to the Cameron Food Pantry. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

