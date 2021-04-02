John Michael Ingram, 71

John M. Ingram 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home. He was born April 28, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Marjorie & Richard Ingram. He married Linda Stufflebean on June 2, 1972, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he worked at Wonder Bread and retired after 33 years of service. He enjoyed drinking tea and watching TV, dancing, going to the Savannah Speedway, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Eagles Arie #49 and he was a Catholic. John was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Roy and Ed Ingram. Survivors include: wife, Linda Ingram of the home, daughters, Shonna Sherer (John Dunkle), of St. Joseph, MO, Treasa (Jack) Ellis of Union Starr, MO, and Jami (Patrick) Symington of St. Joseph, MO, 9 grandchildren: Ryan (Dakoda) McDonell, Bryston Sherer, John Dunkle, Chyann (Tyler) Beers, Cheyenne Dunkle, Dakota Symington, Ethan Wood, and Aidyn and Ryler Symington, great grandchildren, Daxton, Kauffman & Kingsley, brother, Richard A (Judy) Ingram of Polo, MO., as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following at 2:00 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Corey Whorton officiating.