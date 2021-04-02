Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

John Michael Ingram, 71

John M. Ingram 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:11 PM

John M. Ingram 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home. He was born April 28, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Marjorie & Richard Ingram. He married Linda Stufflebean on June 2, 1972, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Lafayette High School, and he worked at Wonder Bread and retired after 33 years of service. He enjoyed drinking tea and watching TV, dancing, going to the Savannah Speedway, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Eagles Arie #49 and he was a Catholic. John was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Roy and Ed Ingram. Survivors include: wife, Linda Ingram of the home, daughters, Shonna Sherer (John Dunkle), of St. Joseph, MO, Treasa (Jack) Ellis of Union Starr, MO, and Jami (Patrick) Symington of St. Joseph, MO, 9 grandchildren: Ryan (Dakoda) McDonell, Bryston Sherer, John Dunkle, Chyann (Tyler) Beers, Cheyenne Dunkle, Dakota Symington, Ethan Wood, and Aidyn and Ryler Symington, great grandchildren, Daxton, Kauffman & Kingsley, brother, Richard A (Judy) Ingram of Polo, MO., as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 - 2:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following at 2:00 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Corey Whorton officiating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories