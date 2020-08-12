John Michael "Mike" Bryant, 73

John Michael Bryant, 73, of Weston, MO, died peacefully at home on August 5, 2020. Mike was born on February 20, 1947. He graduated from Leavenworth High School and immediately joined the Marine Corps and served his country in two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the USMC in September 1971. Mike received a National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Of the things he was most proud of, service to his country was among them. Mike loved motorcycles, having owned several Harleys in his lifetime, and fast cars. His most recent vehicle was a white Ford Mustang, and even from his wheelchair, he kept it polished to perfection. Mike cherished his friends and enjoyed being helpful to them, whether it was giving advice on how to fix their plumbing, grow the best vegetables or what the best oil was for their car. He loved to shine up his friends’ car tires and help water flowers. Mike was always bringing gifts that he thought would make life easier. He was a great story teller. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his dear friend, Royce Searcy. He is survived by friends Kathy and Steve Miller, Karen Phillips and Ron Rotterman, David and Liz Searcy, Danny and Lynn Searcy, Karla Williams, and Dwight Naylor. Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a charity that Mike was passionate about, Weston Education Foundation, or to the Weston VFW. Please social distance and wear masks.