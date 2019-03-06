John Michael Sinnett, Jr. September 02, 1937 - March 02, 2019

Mr. John Michael Sinnett, Jr. 81, of North Kansas City, MO, passed from this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his daughter’s Maryville, MO home.

John was born in St. Louis, MO, on September 2, 1937. His parents were John Michael and Murge Mary (Engel) Sinnett, Sr.

John spent his early years in St. Louis and at the end of his sophomore year of high school, the family moved to St. Joseph, MO. In 1968, his young family moved to Kansas City, MO, and in 1970, they moved to North Kansas City, MO.

He graduated from Christian Brothers’ High School in St. Joseph in 1955, and then attended St. Joseph Junior college. He joined the Air Force Reserves in 1955, and in 1956 transferred to and proudly served his Country in the United States Air Force. He served in Denver, CO from 1956-58, then in Everett, WA, from 1958-60.

On April 5, 1957, in Pocatello, ID, John was united in marriage to Helen Redfield. They were married for 50 years before her death on August 25, 2007. He was also preceded by his son in law, Wm Mark Kinman, on November 11, 2012, his brother, James Joseph Sinnett, October 10, 2015, and his niece, Jennifer Mary Sinnett, August 8, 1989.

For many years John was a loan officer and Vice President of the First Federal Savings and Loan, Kansas City, MO.

He was of the Catholic faith.

John was a community activist, volunteer and community leader. He accomplishments include the N.K.C. Hospital Board of Trustees for 27 years, with 2 years as the board chairman. He was the Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair of the N.K.C. Hospital for 15 years and a member for 22 years; member of the Meritus Health Board of Directors, the KC Hospice Board, the NorthCare Hospice Board, the NKC Hospital Auxiliary, the NKC Breakfast Club, the NKC Park Board, the NKC Road District, the NKC T.I.F. Commission, he was a founding member of the Midwest Prairie Schooners, he received the NKC Good Neighbor Award in 2010, and was a member and rode with the Missouri Patriot Guard.

John leaves behind his children, Michael (Mary Anne) Sinnett, of Morrison County, CO, Patricia Kinman, of Maryville, MO, John H. (Cynthia) Sinnett, of Kansas City, MO, and Richard (Terri) Sinnett, of Liberty, MO; his sister, Deanna Horn, of Charlotte NC, sister in laws, Lisbeth Olton, Cockeysville, MD, and Jenette (Richard) Gretzinger, of Rochester, NY, and brother in law, Robert Redfield and wife Mary, Clinton, NY. In addition, he leaves grandchildren, Justin (Abby) Sinnett, Annie (Jared) Carlon, Christopher (Jillian) Kinman, Alexandra Sinnett, Caitlin Kinman, Joshua Sinnett, Jacob Sinnett, Zachary (Gabbie) Sinnett. His legacy continues with 11 great grandchildren, Olivia, Madelynn, Mary Belle and Francesca Sinnett, Luke, Grace, Jonah, and Rose Carlon, Audrey and William Kinman, and Braxton Embree. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and their children, along with countless dear friends.

Mr. Sinnett has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial services are set for 11:00 AM, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Antioch Community Church, 4805 NE Antioch Road, North Kansas City, MO. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials can be directed in John’s name to the Northcare Hospice House, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. Or: kchospice.org/johnsinnett.