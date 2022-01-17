Clear
John “Mike” Skaith, 71

John “Mike” Skaith, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.

He was born December 23, 1950 in Maryville, Missouri to Leroy and Elizabeth (Guinn) Skaith.
He married Jeanette Binnicker on May 4, 1984. She survives of the home.
Mike played in the bands Ferrari’s, Volunteer’s, and Blues Therapy. He was the “Guitar Man.” He enjoyed family time and liked singing in the choir at Brookdale Church.
He was a loved husband, father, and grandfather.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jeanette; daughters, Elizabeth Skaith and Jenny Larkin; son, Eric Vance; grandchildren, Brianna Skaith, Kenya Vance, Jeremy and Jessica Larkin; siblings, Sheryl George (Jim), Brad Skaith (Dominque), and Jay Skaith (Peggy); niece, Jennifer Patterson; nephews, David George, Ryan Skaith, and Aaron Skaith; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Mike’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Mike’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

