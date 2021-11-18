John “Milt” Berger, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.

He was born February 24, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri and adopted by Ernie and Irene (Moore) Berger.

Milt married Sharon Kay Lewis November 16, 1962. She survives of the home.

He was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church. Milt worked for 26 years on the kill floor for Dugdale Packing Company and 18 years for the St. Joseph School District Maintenance Department.

Milt was an avid fisherman and bowler being inducted into the St. Joseph Men’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2003.

He was preceded in death by his son, Milton Wayne; parents; brothers, Marvin Reid, Jr. and Bud Van Arb.

Additional survivors include children, Vicky Seek (Jim), Scott Berger (Richard), Deanna Ezzell (Jason); grandchildren, Dawn Yates, Shawn Springer, Jared and Caleb Ezzell; 4 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Diabetes Association or McCarthy Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.