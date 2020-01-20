Clear
John "PJ" W. Pettijohn, Jr., 71

Visitation: Monday, January 20th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 1:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. ■ Burial: Fillmore Cemetery.

John “PJ” W. Pettijohn, 71, of Fillmore, passed away Friday, January 16, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. He was born in Halls, MO to John W. Sr.& Mertle (Long) Pettijohn on February 21, 1948. He married Pam Dunlap in St. Joseph on November 16, 1990 and she survives of the home.

John loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed motorcycles, boating, fishing, and dancing. John Worked as a welder for 30 plus years at AGP.

Survivors include his wife, children, Tony (Kerri) Pettijohn of St. Joseph, Vince (Dorinda) Pettijohn of St. Joseph, Lee (Amanda) Pettijohn of Savannah, Melinda (Luke) Lee of Fillmore, and Melissa Seipel of Fillmore; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph Pettijohn and Floyd (Donna) Pettijohn; sister, Leonia Ebling. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 1:00pm. Family will receive visitors at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home on Monday, January 20th, 2020 from 6-8pm. Interment will be in Fillmore Cemetery in Fillmore, MO. Memorial contribution can be made to The Pettijohn Family.

